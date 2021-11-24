Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 2.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

