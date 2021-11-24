$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.45. 3,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.