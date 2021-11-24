Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $406.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

