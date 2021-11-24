Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 500 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 202,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

