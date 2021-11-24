Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $833,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.50. 135,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,797. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.36 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

