Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,155. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.