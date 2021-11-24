Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 1,580 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

