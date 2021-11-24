Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 344 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quidel by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 58.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,448. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

