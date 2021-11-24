Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $413,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

PSLV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,004. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

