WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 578,400 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 578,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period.

VONV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $72.58. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

