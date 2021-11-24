Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,285.00. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,268.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

