Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE APO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,119. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $3,392,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,041,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,174,407 shares of company stock valued at $76,660,773. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

