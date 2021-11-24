Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.14. 161,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,081. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

