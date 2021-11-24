Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

