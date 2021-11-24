Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,083,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,229. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

