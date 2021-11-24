Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $196.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.52. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.25.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.