WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the period.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

