WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $113,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $411,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $189.05 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

