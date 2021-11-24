Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). USA Compression Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE:USAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,462. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -477.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 128,832 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

