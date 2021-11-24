BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $961.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $930.42. 3,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $901.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $892.64. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

