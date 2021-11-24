Analysts Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Several analysts have weighed in on THRX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. 1,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,561. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

