RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $985.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $963.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. RH posted sales of $844.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.32. 4,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,330. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.