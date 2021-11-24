Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MOV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 7,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Movado Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

