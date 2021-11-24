First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE FDEU opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

