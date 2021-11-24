First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FTLB stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

