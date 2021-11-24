Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $56.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35.

