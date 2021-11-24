Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 7.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.