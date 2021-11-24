Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE GENI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Sports stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 875.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Genius Sports worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
