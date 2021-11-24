Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GENI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Sports stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 875.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Genius Sports worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

