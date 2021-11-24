IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

IBEX stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.46. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.