Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 485.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

