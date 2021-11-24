Frontier 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.48 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $69.98 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,271.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.