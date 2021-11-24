Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 69,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,167,064 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $4,779,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

