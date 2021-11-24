AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $88.19

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.19, but opened at $85.29. AeroVironment shares last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,847.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $2,804,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

