Beacon Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $44,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. 7,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

