Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE CHD opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

