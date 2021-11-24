Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $185.98 and last traded at $189.42. Approximately 32,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,608,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 310.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Novavax by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

