ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 685,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,699,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,437,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

