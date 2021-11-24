ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.53. 595,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,483,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.