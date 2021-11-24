Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.