Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,229,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

