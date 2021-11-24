Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems makes up approximately 5.4% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 62.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

