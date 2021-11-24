Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $555.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.17 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

