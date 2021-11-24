West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

