Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

