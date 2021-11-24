Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $16.09 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $264.66 million and $11.32 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $16.09 or 0.00028350 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00247239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,622,204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00085747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.