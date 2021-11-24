Beacon Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $221,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, hitting $346.76. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.50. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $257.86 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

