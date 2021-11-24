WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,986. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.18 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

