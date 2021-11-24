336 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,646. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.