The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $1,636,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

