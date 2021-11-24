Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 38.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

